A new Miss Arkansas has been crowned for 2018.

Forty-four contestants vied to be the next Miss Arkansas.

In the end, Claudia Raffo won to become 2018 Miss Arkansas.

Region 8 was represented very well in the Top 10, with Miss River Delta Ellie Stafford, Miss Greater Little Rock Jessica Miller (current A-State student), and Miss Historic Batesville Claudia Raffo making the Top 10.

Miss Historic Batesville, Claudia Raffo won the Fitness in Swimsuit Preliminary Award, for Tuesday night's round of the pageant.

Ellie Stafford also won the Alpha Interview Award for the Sigma Group, winning a scholarship in the amount of $500 and provided by Hollyann and Josh Neal, also, the Marty Walker Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 and provided by Chris Walker and Family, the Asher Ray CMN Miracle Award, with a $1,000 scholarship, presented by the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Foundation, and the Social Media Promotions Scholarship in the amount of $1000 and provided by the Miss Arkansas Pageant.

The top 10 competed live on stage in four categories: talent, evening gown, swimsuit and the question and answer session.

