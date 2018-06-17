Authorities investigate vehicle/train crash in Clay County

Authorities are looking into an incident Saturday night in which a stolen vehicle was left on train tracks near Piggott and the vehicle was then struck by a moving train, officials said Sunday.

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, deputies got a call around 9:30 p.m. June 16 about the incident on County Road 346 about a mile north of Piggott.

The 140-car train was able to stop but not before completely destroying the vehicle.

However, no injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating the vehicle theft, Miller said, noting anyone with information on the theft can contact the Piggott Police Department at 870-598-2295.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.