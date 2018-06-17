Missouri man convicted of murder freed after 36 years

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man who served 36 years in prison is enjoying his freedom with his family after he had his sentence commuted by former Gov. Eric Greitens.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 73-year-old Rodney Lincoln had been serving two life sentences for the 1982 death of JoAnn Tate and attack on her two daughters.

Lincoln remained in prison despite key pieces of his conviction falling apart. A hair found at the scene that was previously thought to be his was proven not to be, and the young daughter who identified him as the attacker recanted her accusation.

Greitens said in a release that Lincoln had served time for "a crime he did not commit" and was "wrongly convicted." Lincoln was released June 1.

