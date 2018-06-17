Group works to help families eat smart

A group is working to teach people how to eat healthy on a budget.

Members of the U of A Division of Agriculture Research and Extension Office are offering free programs to the public.

The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program has classes for both adults and children.

“As nutrition educators, we here at the Craighead County Extension Office offer two programs,” said EFNEP Program Assistant Carlena Adams. “Eating Smart, Being Active for Adults and then for kids, we offer Kids in the Kitchen and Yoga for Kids.”

She said the Eating Smart, Being Active is an adult program for low income, low resource families.

“We teach them to eat healthy on a budget with the resources that they have," she said. "If they visit food banks or things like that, we can show them how to make yummy, healthy recipes with the resources that they have.”

She said the Kids in the Kitchen program is for children in 3rd through 12th grade.

“We teach them food safety, nutrition education, healthy snacks and physical activities using the 4H Program Yoga for Kids," she said.

For more information on these programs, you can call the extension office at (870) 933-4565.

You can find a list of upcoming classes on their Facebook page at Craighead County EFNEP.

