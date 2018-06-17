Mayor Harold Perrin named first VP of Arkansas Municipal League

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin was recently named the first vice president of the Arkansas Municipal League. (Source: Facebook)

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin has been named first vice president of the Arkansas Municipal League.

The Arkansas Municipal League is a group made up of officials from all the cities in Arkansas.

The group holds meetings annually and they also have working sessions to educate city leaders across the state.

Mayor Perrin will now serve as First Vice President, alongside North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith who is serving as president.

Mayor Perrin said in June 2019, he will become president of the Arkansas Municipal League

"That gives me a whole year to work with Smith and the staff and make sure that we're doing everything that we should be doing for our people and come up with some new visions and new ideas for our people," he said.

Mayor Perrin said he is looking forward to serving on the state level.

He also said the new title will also draw more attention to what's going on in Northeast Arkansas.

"The things I do on the Municipal League is going to shine on Northeast Arkansas," he said. "So they're going to be looking at us pretty hard to make sure we're doing the right thing."

He said this means more people will likely notice the growth happening in Jonesboro and it could lead to even more visitors.

