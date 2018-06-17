Authorities search for armed, dangerous suspect

Officials in Lawrence County are asking people on the west side of Imboden to keep their doors locked as law enforcement looks for an armed and dangerous suspect who fled from police Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Jamie White with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call around 5:30 p.m. June 17 about a stolen vehicle out of Sharp County.

Authorities believe the suspect, Jerrett Stanford, ran from police.

In addition to Lawrence County deputies and Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Department of Community Correction plans to bring search dogs to the scene to search for the man.

If anyone sees anything suspicious going on in the Imboden area, authorities ask that you call Lawrence County authorities immediately or 911.

