Search continues for armed, dangerous suspect - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Search continues for armed, dangerous suspect

Jerrett Stanford (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office) Jerrett Stanford (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
A resident possibly spotted Jerrett Stanford near Lawrence Co. Road 106 on Monday. (Source: KAIT) A resident possibly spotted Jerrett Stanford near Lawrence Co. Road 106 on Monday. (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Officials in Lawrence County continue their search for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Monday afternoon sheriff's investigators continued looking for Jerrett Stanford near Lawrence County Road 106.

A resident claims to have seen Stanford in the area and called 911.

According to Sgt. Jamie White with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a stolen vehicle out of Sharp County. 

Authorities believe Stanford ran from police.

Residents on the west side of Imboden had been asked to keep their doors locked over the weekend.

The sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Department of Community Correction are searching for Stanford.

Call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office or 911 if you see Stanford. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Salvation Army opening cooling center

    Salvation Army opening cooling center

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:25:10 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:58:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With hot, muggy temperatures making their presence felt across Jonesboro, one building announced they've opened up their cooling center.

    With hot, muggy temperatures making their presence felt across Jonesboro, one building announced they've opened up their cooling center.

  • VA launches investigation into impaired Arkansas pathologist

    VA launches investigation into impaired Arkansas pathologist

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:42:51 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via Facebook)(Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via Facebook)
    (Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via Facebook)(Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via Facebook)

    Federal officials say a pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital for being "impaired on duty" misdiagnosed seven cases and more than 30,000 additional cases are being reviewed.

    Federal officials say a pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital for being "impaired on duty" misdiagnosed seven cases and more than 30,000 additional cases are being reviewed.

  • Ordinance proposed to change city council member terms

    Ordinance proposed to change city council member terms

    Monday, June 18 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:24:55 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:26:53 GMT
    Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)
    Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)

    Batesville voters could soon have the choice of whether to lengthen the terms of city council members.?

    Batesville voters could soon have the choice of whether to lengthen the terms of city council members.?

    •   
Powered by Frankly