Search continues for armed, dangerous suspect

A resident possibly spotted Jerrett Stanford near Lawrence Co. Road 106 on Monday. (Source: KAIT)

Officials in Lawrence County continue their search for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Monday afternoon sheriff's investigators continued looking for Jerrett Stanford near Lawrence County Road 106.

A resident claims to have seen Stanford in the area and called 911.

According to Sgt. Jamie White with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a stolen vehicle out of Sharp County.

Authorities believe Stanford ran from police.

Residents on the west side of Imboden had been asked to keep their doors locked over the weekend.

The sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Department of Community Correction are searching for Stanford.

Call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office or 911 if you see Stanford.

