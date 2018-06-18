Bay man died in motorcycle crash

A man died in a Craighead County crash Sunday afternoon.

According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, Daniel Ray Cox, 54, was driving north on Highway 141 at around 4 p.m.

A 1999 Jeep was heading south tried to turn onto Craighead County Road 780 just north of Herndon but ran into the path of Cox's motorcycle.

The report said Cox died in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

