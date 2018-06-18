Man airlifted in serious condition after motorcycle crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man airlifted in serious condition after motorcycle crash

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A helicopter took a Dexter, MO man to a St. Louis hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Devan A. Aslin, 19, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson south on Route F around 3:20 p.m.

That’s when a 2009 GMC Envoy heading north tried to turn left at Aid, MO but pulled into Aslin's path.

Aslin crashed his bike and totaled it.

The report said he was airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital in serious condition.

The crash didn’t hurt the driver of the Envoy.

