Small plane crashes in Baxter Co., 1 injured

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

One person was injured in a small plane crash over the weekend in Baxter County.

Sheriff John Montgomery stated in a Monday news release the crash happened at Gaston’s Fly-In Landing Strip Sunday morning around 10:15.

Three people were on board, including pilot Eric S. Neff, 46, of Norfolk, VA. The co-pilot and passenger, both from Nashville, TN, were not named in the release.

Neff told the sheriff he was doing a fly-over to check the condition of the landing strip when he banked hard and the engine lost power.

The pilot said he attempted to land on the field, but saw pedestrians walking across the landing strip in the path of the plane. Instead, the plane landed on its belly in a hay field near the landing strip.

The 1996 A-36 model single engine fixed-wing plane is registered to Flygare LLC of Norfolk, VA.

The co-pilot was the only person on the plane that sustained a minor injury.

Montgomery stated the incident was referred to the FAA for investigation.

