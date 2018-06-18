Train hits semi-truck loaded with blasting caps

Independence County emergency crews are on the scene of a train versus semi-truck collision near Batesville.

Glen Willis, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, tells Region 8 News the semi was loaded with an oxidizer and several containers of blasting caps.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Monday on Bethesda Road (Highway 106) near Batesville. The roadway is blocked at this time.

Willis said the blasting caps have been safely removed and the scene is secure and safe.

A crane has been called in to lift the railcar and remove the semi.

There were no injuries and no spills, Willis said.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.