Lack of sleep impacts kids' health

A new study stated sleep-deprived adolescents and teens shouldn't shrug off their sluggish symptoms.

The study in the journal "Pediatrics" links a lack of sleep to higher odds for heart disease, high blood pressure, and obesity.

The study monitored kids' sleep patterns through an Actiwatch. The watch tracked the amount of sleep and the quality of the rest.

Nine hours of sleep is the minimum recommended for kids 11 to 13 years old and eight hours for those 14 to 17. Most in the study weren't getting what they should.

"Sleep is almost just as important as nutrition and physical activity. Predicting our cardiovascular health," said Dr. Elsie Taveras, Mass General Hospital for Children.

Doctors told parents to improve their children's sleep: set a consistent bedtime, cut the caffeine before bed, and no screens in the bedroom.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.