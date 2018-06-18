Boy drowns in pool at Kansas City hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A child has died after drowning in a hotel swimming pool in the Plaza area of Kansas City, Missouri.

KMBC-TV reports that a boy around 10 years of age died Saturday night in the pool at the Embassy Suites Hotel. Two people at the pool tried unsuccessfully to save the child before rescue crews arrived.

The boy's name and details of the incident have not been released.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.