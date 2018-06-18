TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck knocks down power lines in Jonesboro

The crash occurred at the intersection of Dan Avenue and Hasbrook Road. (Source: Google)

A dump truck has knocked down several power lines on Dan Avenue in Jonesboro.

Jeff Presley, director of Jonesboro and Craighead County E-911, tells Region 8 News the crash happened on Dan Avenue at Hasbrook Road.

Several power lines are down and the roadway is blocked.

The outage is affecting the traffic light at the intersection of Dan and Highway 63. Presley urges motorists to use extreme caution in this area.

Drivers should expect delays and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

