Police confiscate 37 pounds of marijuana

Police in Little Rock recovered 37 pounds of marijuana Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the LRPD, the officers found the drugs while responding to a call about people smoking narcotics in a parking lot near Interstate 430 and Colonel Glenn Rd.

The drugs are valued at $150,000.

No other information has been released.

