Pizza place post: Table vandalized, photo taken from restroom

The Jonesboro restaurant said this photo of Jack Nicholson was taken from the men's restroom. Also, a table was vandalized with a knife. (Source: Lost Pizza Co. Jonesboro via Facebook)
A Jonesboro pizza restaurant shared two criminal incidents that happened recently.

Lost Pizza Co. of Jonesboro said on their Facebook page that "three young men vandalized a table with a knife and it had to be trashed."

In addition, a framed picture of Jack Nicholson was stolen from the men's restroom. According to Lost Pizza, it was won at a silent auction.

The post concluded with, "Not cool- please return it."

