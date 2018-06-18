Man accused of battering pregnant woman - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man accused of battering pregnant woman

Brandon A Fitzpatrick (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Brandon A Fitzpatrick (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man is being held on a $10,000 bond after Jonesboro police say he beat a pregnant woman.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge 34-year-old Brandon A. Fitzpatrick of Memphis with third-degree domestic battery against a pregnant woman, a Class D felony.

Fitzpatrick is accused of physically attacking a 3-month-old pregnant woman at a home on Kayne Street early Sunday morning.

The victim told police she was asleep when Fitzpatrick came in and started yelling at her.

He then jumped on top of her and began punching her, the affidavit stated.

Officers called to the scene reported the victim suffered a “bump on her forehead, a cut behind her ear, a cut on her forehead and a cut on her back.”

Police then questioned Fitzpatrick who claimed he was the one asleep and the pregnant woman “came in angry at him.” After arguing for a while, Fitzpatrick claimed the woman went outside.

“There were no injuries noted on his person,” Detective Vic Brooks stated in the probable cause affidavit. 

