Former Arkansas senator sentenced to 18 months for fraud - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Former Arkansas senator sentenced to 18 months for fraud

Jake Files (Source:ArkansasLegislature.com) Jake Files (Source:ArkansasLegislature.com)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) - A former Arkansas state senator has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after scheming to obtain money through fraud.
    
In Fort Smith federal court Monday, Judge P.K. Holmes III ordered Jake Files of Fort Smith to report to prison by Aug. 2 and to also pay nearly $84,000 in restitution.
    
Prosecutors say Files fraudulently obtained a $56,700 loan and $46,500 in state funds. The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering in January. He acknowledged preparing and submitting fraudulent bids to obtain state general improvement funds designated for a Fort Smith sports complex.
    
According to the government, Files had an associate take funds from a bank account via cash and a check and that Files later deposited the check into his personal bank account.

