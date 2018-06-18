Woman suspected of stealing $11K worth of jewelry and guitars - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman suspected of stealing $11K worth of jewelry and guitars

Stephanie Michelle Arms (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Stephanie Michelle Arms (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro woman faces a felony theft charge after police say she stole and pawned more than $11,000 worth of jewelry and guitars.

The victim reported to police on May 18, 2018, that someone staying at her home had stolen several items from her home.

The victim told Detective Chad Hogard the items, which included jewelry and guitars, were in an upstairs bedroom where Stephanie Michelle Arms, 39, of Bono was staying. She placed the value at $11,545.

During his investigation, Hogard said in the probable cause affidavit that Arms had pawned the stolen items at a Jonesboro pawn shop.

On June 7, a judge found probable cause to charge her with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Officers arrested Arms just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. On Monday, she appeared in video court before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who set her bond at $1,500 cash/surety and ordered her to appear in circuit court on July 27.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

