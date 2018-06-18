Woman suspected of stealing $11K worth of jewelry and guitars

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
With hot, muggy temperatures making their presence felt across Jonesboro, one building announced they've opened up their cooling center.
Federal officials say a pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital for being "impaired on duty" misdiagnosed seven cases and more than 30,000 additional cases are being reviewed.
Batesville voters could soon have the choice of whether to lengthen the terms of city council members.?
Although it’s only June, some City of Batesville employees already have Christmas on the mind.
A man accused of shooting a man at a Blytheville carwash in 2017.
Robert F. Kennedy was shot 50 years ago, on June 5, 1968, as he was celebrating winning the California primary in his quest to win the presidency. He died of his injuries the next day.
A community is in mourning after a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 others at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18.
Pop culture often tells of average, everyday people who strike it lucky and marry royalty – and sometimes life imitates art.
Choose your favorite for the 'Players' Choice' in the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame. But be quick - voting ends April 4.
As a result of the "Me Too" movement, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
First lady Barbara Bush will be remembered for her commitment to literacy – for both children and adults. She also was a candid speaker, sometimes at odds with GOP, and was fiercely devoted to her family.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018.
Nearly 40 incumbents in Congress are not seeking re-election to Congress and are retiring from public office.
