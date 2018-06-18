Sheriff: Mom found naked man in bed with 14-year-old daughter - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff: Mom found naked man in bed with 14-year-old daughter

John Jackson (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office) John Jackson (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff's Office)
CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Cross County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Colt man after a woman found him naked in bed with her 14-year-old daughter.

Deputies arrested John Jackson, 18, on suspicion of rape, sexual indecency with a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the incident report, deputies were called to a home on Highway 1 at 12:55 a.m. Monday.

The victim’s mom told deputies she went into her daughter’s room and found Jackson naked in bed with her partially-clad child.

According to the parents, Jackson did not have permission to be at the house or with their daughter. In fact, they claimed they had told him to stay away from her last year.

During questioning, Jackson reportedly told investigators he had sex with the girl on more than one occasion since November of 2017.

He is scheduled to appear in district court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

