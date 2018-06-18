Man pleads guilty in robbery, kidnapping, and murder of Loretta - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Man pleads guilty in robbery, kidnapping, and murder of Loretta Pixler

Dewaun Logan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Dewaun Logan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

One of the men accused of the kidnapping and murder of Loretta Pixler pleaded guilty Monday.

According to 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Dawaun Logan pleaded guilty to kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and second-degree murder.

He, along with Byron Ford and Rodney Watkins, was arrested in connection to the robbery, kidnapping, and death.

Pixler’s body was found on Interstate 555 between Trumann and Payneway in September 2016.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

