Men plead guilty in robbery, kidnapping, and murder of Loretta Pixler

One of the men accused of the kidnapping and murder of Loretta Pixler pleaded guilty Monday. Another pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

According to 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Dawaun Logan pleaded guilty to kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and second-degree murder.

He, along with Byron Ford and Rodney Watkins, was arrested in connection to the robbery, kidnapping, and death.

Logan was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Ford pleaded guilty on Tuesday, according to Ellington. He was sentenced to 36 years plus four suspended on the kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges. Also, he was sentenced to 20 years for murder, plus 10 years suspended imposition of sentence. All sentences run concurrently.

Pixler’s body was found on Interstate 555 between Trumann and Payneway in September 2016.

According to online records, Watkins is still facing a trial for robbery, kidnapping, and murder.

