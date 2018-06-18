Man sentenced in murder of man at car wash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man sentenced in murder of man at car wash

Travis Reed (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.) Travis Reed (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A man accused of shooting a man at a Blytheville car wash in 2017 pleaded guilty in court Monday.

Travis Reed pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the death of Deandre Love.

Love was found by Blytheville police at the Sunbath Carwash on South Division Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was airlifted to a Memphis hospital where he later died.

Reed was sentenced to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must serve 100% of the sentence, according to a sentencing order.

Reed also faced a possession of a firearm by a certain person which was nolle prossed.

