Man sentenced in murder of man at car wash

A man accused of shooting a man at a Blytheville car wash in 2017 pleaded guilty in court Monday.

Travis Reed pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the death of Deandre Love.

Love was found by Blytheville police at the Sunbath Carwash on South Division Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was airlifted to a Memphis hospital where he later died.

Reed was sentenced to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must serve 100% of the sentence, according to a sentencing order.

Reed also faced a possession of a firearm by a certain person which was nolle prossed.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.