19 dogs living in own feces, urine rescued by NEAHS, police department

More than a dozen dogs are fighting for their lives after being rescued from deplorable living conditions in Walnut Ridge.

According to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and the Walnut Ridge Police Department, on Friday NEAHS reps rescued 19 dogs from a home in the 400-block of McCelland Drive.

“The condition of the house we got them out of, they were living in their own feces and urine,” Lisa Trevathan, care intake manager with NEAHS, said. “The floor was covered. There was no water anywhere that we saw that they could have had fresh water. I did not see any food bowls when I was in there. There was no air.”

Since then, two of the dogs have died, the others are being cared for.

According to a police report obtained by the Walnut Ridge Police Department, 51-year-old Kenneth Lee Hayes was cited with numerous counts of animal cruelty.

Monday afternoon, the dogs that were left skin and bones took turns getting vetted.

“Everybody is getting shots, they are all getting heartworm tested and de-wormed,” Trevathan said. “We’ll get them healthy and then we'll take them up to the shelter and get them up for adoption.”

In just three days, Trevathan said she’s already seen improvement, but rescuers are taking it day by day as they bring the dogs back to good health, which could take six months.

Many people have stepped up to donate puppy pads, towels, blankets, and food.

“They have beds for the first time, it’s like they’ve died and gone to heaven now. They are dogs now.”

Thursday night, Skinny J’s in downtown Jonesboro, 205 South Main Street, will host Pints for Paws, a fundraiser for NEAHS.

“This Thursday night, they are dedicating the proceeds from the fundraiser to strictly these guys here,” Trevathan said.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.