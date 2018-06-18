Ordinance proposed to change city council member terms - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ordinance proposed to change city council member terms

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT) Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)
If passed, the ordinance would give aldermen staggered four-year terms. (Source: KAIT) If passed, the ordinance would give aldermen staggered four-year terms. (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Batesville voters could soon have the choice of whether to lengthen the terms of city council members.

The Batesville City Council recently held the first reading of an ordinance that would make the alderman’s terms last four years, instead of two.

It would also stagger those terms.

“Realistically, the mayor, the city clerk, and all the council could be voted out,” said Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh. “Now is that logically going to happen? Probably not but I just think it makes good business sense to have the staggered terms and have your councilmen with you for four years.”

The mayor said this move would also help with municipal memory, which means having aldermen on the council that will remember why and how projects were started and can help them continue forward without pause.

“Having that staggered term, at least you would have some municipal memory, some individuals that were aware of some of your projects that had happened from time to time just like our wastewater project that we passed in 2009 and we're still working on that project,” Elumbaugh said.

The ordinance will be read two more times before the council makes a final decision to put it on the ballot before voters.

If passed in time, it could be placed on the ballot for the November election.

The proposal will be read again at the council meetings on July 17 and July 31.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Salvation Army opening cooling center

    Salvation Army opening cooling center

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:25:10 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:58:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With hot, muggy temperatures making their presence felt across Jonesboro, one building announced they've opened up their cooling center.

    With hot, muggy temperatures making their presence felt across Jonesboro, one building announced they've opened up their cooling center.

  • VA launches investigation into impaired Arkansas pathologist

    VA launches investigation into impaired Arkansas pathologist

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:42:51 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via Facebook)(Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via Facebook)
    (Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via Facebook)(Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via Facebook)

    Federal officials say a pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital for being "impaired on duty" misdiagnosed seven cases and more than 30,000 additional cases are being reviewed.

    Federal officials say a pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital for being "impaired on duty" misdiagnosed seven cases and more than 30,000 additional cases are being reviewed.

  • Ordinance proposed to change city council member terms

    Ordinance proposed to change city council member terms

    Monday, June 18 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:24:55 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:26:53 GMT
    Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)
    Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)

    Batesville voters could soon have the choice of whether to lengthen the terms of city council members.?

    Batesville voters could soon have the choice of whether to lengthen the terms of city council members.?

    •   
Powered by Frankly