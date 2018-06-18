Ordinance proposed to change city council member terms

Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)

Batesville voters could soon have the choice of whether to lengthen the terms of city council members.

The Batesville City Council recently held the first reading of an ordinance that would make the alderman’s terms last four years, instead of two.

It would also stagger those terms.

“Realistically, the mayor, the city clerk, and all the council could be voted out,” said Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh. “Now is that logically going to happen? Probably not but I just think it makes good business sense to have the staggered terms and have your councilmen with you for four years.”

The mayor said this move would also help with municipal memory, which means having aldermen on the council that will remember why and how projects were started and can help them continue forward without pause.

“Having that staggered term, at least you would have some municipal memory, some individuals that were aware of some of your projects that had happened from time to time just like our wastewater project that we passed in 2009 and we're still working on that project,” Elumbaugh said.

The ordinance will be read two more times before the council makes a final decision to put it on the ballot before voters.

If passed in time, it could be placed on the ballot for the November election.

The proposal will be read again at the council meetings on July 17 and July 31.

