Salvation Army opening cooling center

Salvation Army opening cooling center

JONESBORO, AR

With hot, muggy temperatures making their presence felt across Jonesboro, one building announced they've opened up their cooling center.

The Salvation Army, located at 800 Cate St., will provide water and a place for residents to cool off from the heat.

The cooling center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will reopen at 5 p.m.

