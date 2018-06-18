At 10: A new addition will be coming to a popular Region 8 Chris - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: A new addition will be coming to a popular Region 8 Christmas display.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: A porch pirate in Missouri was caught picking his nose on camera.

New additions are coming to one Arkansas high school.

And it's the start of a new week! Ryan has your forecast.

  • Salvation Army opening cooling center

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:25:10 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    With hot, muggy temperatures making their presence felt across Jonesboro, one building announced they've opened up their cooling center.

  • VA launches investigation into impaired Arkansas pathologist

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-06-19 02:42:51 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via Facebook)(Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs via Facebook)
    Federal officials say a pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital for being "impaired on duty" misdiagnosed seven cases and more than 30,000 additional cases are being reviewed.

  • Ordinance proposed to change city council member terms

    Monday, June 18 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:24:55 GMT
    Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)Batesville City Council members are considering putting an ordinance to change term limits in front of voters. (Source: KAIT)
    Batesville voters could soon have the choice of whether to lengthen the terms of city council members.?

