Polling location changed for runoff election

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

In Greene County, Tuesday is the 2018 Republican Primary Runoff Election for Justice of the Peace in Districts 7 and 11.

Greene County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes states on Facebook that one polling location has changed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Greene County Election Commission has changed the polling location for the First United Methodist Church to the Greene County Courthouse," according to the post.

This only impacts voters who usually vote at the church and are in JP District 7.

Not other voters are affected and should vote at their normal locations.

The runoff for JP 7 is between Robin Noles and Barry Bateman. Meanwhile, JP 11 is between Patrick Lenderman and Ronnie W. Wood.

Voting starts at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m.

If you have any questions, call the clerk's office at 870-239-6311.

