Investigators still searching for AR teen, child after 20 years

After 20 years, Pope County authorities are still searching for a pregnant teen and her 22-month-old toddler.

Samantha Hopper was eight months pregnant when she told her mother she was going to Little Rock with a friend to see a concert.

Little did she know, that would be the last time either one of them would see each other.

Detective Erick Riggs Pope County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division was handed the case five years ago and is still hoping that people haven't forgotten.

"We know her Social Security number has never been used," said Riggs. "We also know that her last employer, there was a check waiting on her to come pick up."

The last place Hooper was seen was at their family home on Ball Hill Road just outside of Russellville.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Samantha Hopper and her daughter Courtney, you're asked to call Detective Erick Riggs at (479) 368-2558 extension 1038.

