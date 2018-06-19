Hospital aims to ease heartache of miscarriage - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hospital aims to ease heartache of miscarriage

Posted by Bryan McCormick, Anchor/Reporter/Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 pregnancies end in miscarriage. (Source: Pablo) According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 pregnancies end in miscarriage. (Source: Pablo)
(KAIT/NBC) -

It's a difficult journey for those who lose a baby.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 pregnancies end in miscarriage.

That loss is made worse when these would-be parents see others with flowers and balloons.

Ashley Gaughan and her husband, Kevin, were expecting their first baby girl. One day, Ashley noticed the baby wasn't moving as much. 

Ashley was told to go home, get a hospital bag, and return for an emergency delivery.

Clinical Psychologist Alison Saff Sager says mental anguish can begin the minute you get the bad news.

"Absolute devastation, that's the moment of flooding of overwhelm and numbness and almost detachment at times," Sager said.

Ashley says the toughest part of the whole experience was leaving the hospital and being taken to the same exit as everyone who has a baby leaves.

St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida issued a statement saying, in part:

We continually ask families how to better meet their needs both at the hospital and beyond. Their feedback leads to additional opportunities for us to provide the best possible care for all we serve.

For more information on healing and support, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • 4 arrested on drug charges following complaints

    4 arrested on drug charges following complaints

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:41:08 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-19 21:12:00 GMT
    Robert Lance Walker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Robert Lance Walker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Robert Lance Walker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Robert Lance Walker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested four people Thursday on drug trafficking charges following neighbor’s complaints.

    The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested four people Thursday on drug trafficking charges following neighbor’s complaints.

  • 2.5 magnitude quake reported in SEMO

    2.5 magnitude quake reported in SEMO

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:22:01 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:24:43 GMT
    The quake was centered about 5 miles southeast of Marston, MO. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)The quake was centered about 5 miles southeast of Marston, MO. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)
    The quake was centered about 5 miles southeast of Marston, MO. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)The quake was centered about 5 miles southeast of Marston, MO. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)

    A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Region 8 Tuesday.

    A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Region 8 Tuesday.

  • breaking

    Highway closed for structure fire

    Highway closed for structure fire

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-06-19 18:49:45 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-06-19 18:56:16 GMT

    A highway in Independence County is closed as fire crews work to put out a structure fire.

    A highway in Independence County is closed as fire crews work to put out a structure fire.

    •   
Powered by Frankly