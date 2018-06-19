Hospital aims to ease heartache of miscarriage

According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 pregnancies end in miscarriage. (Source: Pablo)

It's a difficult journey for those who lose a baby.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 pregnancies end in miscarriage.

That loss is made worse when these would-be parents see others with flowers and balloons.

Ashley Gaughan and her husband, Kevin, were expecting their first baby girl. One day, Ashley noticed the baby wasn't moving as much.

Ashley was told to go home, get a hospital bag, and return for an emergency delivery.

Clinical Psychologist Alison Saff Sager says mental anguish can begin the minute you get the bad news.

"Absolute devastation, that's the moment of flooding of overwhelm and numbness and almost detachment at times," Sager said.

Ashley says the toughest part of the whole experience was leaving the hospital and being taken to the same exit as everyone who has a baby leaves.

St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida issued a statement saying, in part:

We continually ask families how to better meet their needs both at the hospital and beyond. Their feedback leads to additional opportunities for us to provide the best possible care for all we serve.

