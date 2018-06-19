Man pleads guilty to trying to have sex with girl

A judge sentenced a Jonesboro man to 10 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Joshua Wade Dunn, 28, pleaded guilty to internet stalking of a child, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, and two counts of second-degree forgery. Second Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced him to 10 years in prison with an additional 60 months suspended imposition of sentence.

Dunn was one of several men arrested earlier this year in a child pornography investigation.

Investigators say on March 26 Dunn began chatting online with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. In addition to telling the child he wanted to have sex with, Dunn sent a photo of his exposed penis.

He also asked the girl, who was actually a detective with the JPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division, if she would “smoke weed” with him when they met.

When police arrested him, they found “marijuana, methamphetamines, and pipes used for smoking narcotics.”

In addition to his arrest on internet stalking, on March 29 his former employer contacted police to report Dunn had cashed two forged checks at a Jonesboro grocery store and a local bank.

Dunn reportedly told investigators he was “in desperate need of money.”

On the internet stalking charge, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Dunn to 10 years in prison with an additional 60 months suspended imposition of sentence (SIS). She also ordered him to pay court fees and register as a sex offender.

Dunn received 72 months SIS on the forgery charges.

On the drug charges, he received 60 months SIS on the possession of meth/cocaine. The other charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were nolle prossed.

