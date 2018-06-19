3 arrested after theft, police pursuit

Three people are in custody after a suspected theft and police pursuit in Independence County.

Sheriff Shawn Stephens stated in a Tuesday news release that on Monday his office received a report of possible gunshots at a vehicle.

The victim in the incident was able to get a license plate number of the suspects' vehicle.

According to the sheriff, the suspects broke into a vehicle and stole items from it on Gap Road.

The suspects' vehicle was spotted by Arkansas State Police and a pursuit began. The suspects drove to Batesville and the vehicle was lost by police until it was spotted behind Off Road Connection.

One of the suspects was located a short time later. Then, after a couple of hours, the other two suspects were found after they stole a truck, a golf cart, and several tools, Stephens stated.

No names were immediately released, but the suspects were all from Poplar Bluff, MO.

The sheriff said they are in custody awaiting formal charges.

