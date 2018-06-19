Woman allergic to meat years after tick bite - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman allergic to meat years after tick bite

Posted by Tiffany Neely, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: AGFC) (Source: AGFC)
(KAIT/NBC) -

One woman said her life was changed after being bitten by a tick years ago. 

Linda Wilson was bitten by a tick in 2015. Since then she developed a meat allergy and can no longer eat hamburgers, pork chops, and bacon.

Dr. Saju Eapen who specializes in asthma and allergies said the symptoms vary.

"People are bitten all the time and they can get many different problems with tick bites like lime disease or develop an allergy to red meats. You can get simple symptoms such as hives and itching. But it can also lead to severe allergies and even death," Dr. Eapen said.

The allergist said some may not even notice the initial bite. However, if a person starts noticing itching, hives, or diarrhea a few minutes or a few hours after eating red meat then it's time to seek help.

There are some tips to avoid the ticks.

Stay away from infested areas like tall grass. Walk in the center of trails. Avoid brushing against weeds. Keep grass and underbrush cut and thin.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • 4 arrested on drug charges following complaints

    4 arrested on drug charges following complaints

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:41:08 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-19 21:12:00 GMT
    Robert Lance Walker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Robert Lance Walker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Robert Lance Walker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Robert Lance Walker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested four people Thursday on drug trafficking charges following neighbor’s complaints.

    The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested four people Thursday on drug trafficking charges following neighbor’s complaints.

  • 2.5 magnitude quake reported in SEMO

    2.5 magnitude quake reported in SEMO

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:22:01 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:24:43 GMT
    The quake was centered about 5 miles southeast of Marston, MO. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)The quake was centered about 5 miles southeast of Marston, MO. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)
    The quake was centered about 5 miles southeast of Marston, MO. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)The quake was centered about 5 miles southeast of Marston, MO. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)

    A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Region 8 Tuesday.

    A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Region 8 Tuesday.

  • breaking

    Highway closed for structure fire

    Highway closed for structure fire

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-06-19 18:49:45 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-06-19 18:56:16 GMT

    A highway in Independence County is closed as fire crews work to put out a structure fire.

    A highway in Independence County is closed as fire crews work to put out a structure fire.

    •   
Powered by Frankly