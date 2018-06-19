Woman allergic to meat years after tick bite

One woman said her life was changed after being bitten by a tick years ago.



Linda Wilson was bitten by a tick in 2015. Since then she developed a meat allergy and can no longer eat hamburgers, pork chops, and bacon.

Dr. Saju Eapen who specializes in asthma and allergies said the symptoms vary.



"People are bitten all the time and they can get many different problems with tick bites like lime disease or develop an allergy to red meats. You can get simple symptoms such as hives and itching. But it can also lead to severe allergies and even death," Dr. Eapen said.



The allergist said some may not even notice the initial bite. However, if a person starts noticing itching, hives, or diarrhea a few minutes or a few hours after eating red meat then it's time to seek help.

There are some tips to avoid the ticks.

Stay away from infested areas like tall grass. Walk in the center of trails. Avoid brushing against weeds. Keep grass and underbrush cut and thin.

