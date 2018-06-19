Caught on camera: JPD officer helps save kitten from storm drain - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Caught on camera: JPD officer helps save kitten from storm drain

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro police officer saved a kitten from a storm drain Thursday with a little extra help.

Officer Nathan Cole was sent out to East Oak Ave. when a little boy and his mother called about a kitten stuck a drain in front of their apartment.

When Officer Cole arrived, a group of people was around the drain trying to free the kitten.

The officer made several attempts to free the kitten, but he could not open the drain.

A man stopped to help when he saw Officer Cole attempting to open the drain.

The man used a crowbar to successfully open the drain and Officer Cole was able to reach the kitten.

The kitten was handed to the boy and his mother.

Jordan Howington talked with those involved with the rescue. Hear their story tonight on Region 8 News.

  4 arrested on drug charges following complaints

    The Jonesboro Police Department's Street Crimes Unit arrested four people Thursday on drug trafficking charges following neighbor's complaints.

  2.5 magnitude quake reported in SEMO

    A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Region 8 Tuesday.

    Highway closed for structure fire

    A highway in Independence County is closed as fire crews work to put out a structure fire.

