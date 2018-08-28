NWS surveys tornado damage in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Hundreds of people caught video of a multi-vortex tornado ripping through the Walcott and Pine Knot area of Greene County early Monday evening.
The National Weather Service spent all day in Greene County where they believe the tornado touched down.
They documented the strength of the storm and its impact, along with start and end points.
The NWS found a 2.5-mile stretch of EF-1 tornado damage in rural Greene County.
Wind speeds of at least 85 MPH overturned one mobile home.
85 mile-an-hour wind also toppled shallow-rooted trees or snapped them at the trunk.
Meteorologist Gary Woodall said the damage offers invaluable clues.
"That helps us out not only determining the strength but by seeing how the debris is scattered about, blown about, can help us out in those cases we do need to determine if it was a tornado or straight-line winds," Woodall said.
The tornado caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage yesterday.
Residents say they're just glad everyone's safe and accounted for.
Click here to get a bird's eye view of Monday evening's tornado, taken from our Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Skycam.
