Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Aug. 24)

The first week of high school football is in the ledger. An Arkansas tradition continues in 2018: The Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week.
Here are the nominees
Nettleton (Antonio McBroom INT) - WATCH
The Game of the Week was defined by defense, so it's fitting that the Nettleton/Gosnell matchup was decided by a interception. Antonio McBroom ices it in the end zone, Raiders beat Gosnell 14 - 6.
Valley View (Sam Fagan 86 yd TD pass to Jacob Snyder) - WATCH
Valley View started 2018 in style, Sam Fagan connected with Jacob Snyder for a 86 yard touchdown pass in the 1st quarter. The Blazers beat Highland 35-12.
Greene County Tech (Dale McChristian kickoff return TD) - WATCH
Our final nominee is from a barnburner in Paragould. Greene County Tech's Dale McChristian takes the 2nd half kickoff all the way for a touchdown to tie the game. The Eagles would beat Westside 53 - 52.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL'S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
- Poll at the top of this story
Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Wednesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell's will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
