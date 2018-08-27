Pocahontas man killed in motorcycle crash

IZARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A Pocahontas man died when his motorcycle ran off the road and struck an embankment.
The crash, according to an Arkansas State Police incident report, occurred at 12:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 9 in Izard County.
Charles A. Burtman, 56, was southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and his 2006 Yamaha motorcycle ran off the roadway.
The motorcycle traveled over an embankment before coming to a rest on Fowler Road.
Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry and the weather was clear, the report stated.
It is the 307th fatality investigated by ASP this year.
