Noninvasive surgery helping patients lose weight

"Everything is done from inside their body. The stomach is sutured down from being a big floppy bag to being a tight, skinny banana-shaped organ. And by that, people start to lose weight because they can eat less. And it's all done from inside so they wake up with no scars, no cuts or incisions, and it's an outpatient procedure. Meaning that you come in, you get the procedure done, you go home the same day," said Dr. Prashant Kedia, a gastroenterologist.