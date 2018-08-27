Noninvasive surgery helping patients lose weight

(KAIT/NBC) - Amanda Beemer lost 20 pounds in five weeks, through a minimally invasive therapy. She already worked out six days a week at the gym she owns in Frisco. Still, she felt reaching her fitness peak was almost impossible.
"I was eating the right things, but I was eating too much. Being a mom, working full-time, running businesses, it's always so difficult to be able to figure out how you're going to do that in your day. And that's not an excuse, it was just, it was a reality for me," said Beemer.
So, to help control her appetite, Beemer chose to undergo a new kind of bariatric procedure. In June, Methodist Dallas surgeons used an endoscope down her throat to reach her stomach. Then, they stitched it up from the size of a football to the size of a banana. Amanda was under anesthesia, but this is not surgery.
"Everything is done from inside their body. The stomach is sutured down from being a big floppy bag to being a tight, skinny banana-shaped organ. And by that, people start to lose weight because they can eat less. And it's all done from inside so they wake up with no scars, no cuts or incisions, and it's an outpatient procedure. Meaning that you come in, you get the procedure done, you go home the same day," said Dr. Prashant Kedia, a gastroenterologist.
Doctors said the procedure is one of a growing field of minimally invasive options for people not considered severely obese, that's a body mass index of at least 40. These procedures are for people with a BMI of between 30 and 40, which on average, is about 50 pounds overweight.
"This sort of fits the space between people who are looking for diet, exercise, and lifestyle modification, maybe with medications and people who want surgery or benefit most from surgery. This is the middle ground procedure," said Dr. Sachin Kukreja, bariatric surgeon
Before the surgery, Beemer weighed 205 pounds. Now, she weighs 185. She hopes with continued healthy eating, to lose about 20 more pounds.
"They have dietitians that help you that will help you figure out okay this is good, this is good, this is what you should be eating. And then once you meet with a doctor on a regular basis, they're able to kind of navigate what those pitfalls are for people," said Beemer.
She said she no longer feels the need to finish the food on her plate, and can only eat a quarter of the amount of food in one sitting than before.
