Officers save woman from attempted kidnapping

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Officers in Greene County saved a woman from an attempted kidnapping and arrested the man suspected in the crime.
On Saturday, the Paragould Police Department received a call about a white SUV vehicle trying to run a black sedan off the road.
The caller said she was watching the two vehicles near Highway 135 and Highway 49 when she saw the SUV run the Buick off the road. That when, the caller said, things took an interesting turn.
The caller said the man driving the SUV forced a woman out of the Buick and into his vehicle.
Officers were able to track down the SUV and arrest the man, identified in court documents as Emilio Estavon Williams.
After talking with the woman forced into Williams's car, detectives learned Williams was her ex-boyfriend who had allegedly threatened her the night before.
She told officers she tried to sneak away, but he had caught up to her and ran her off the road.
She said he then took her cell phone and credit card and drove away.
She got out on the road again when he caught up to her and ran her off the road for the second time.
She said he then forced her into his vehicle, hitting her and threatening to kill them both.
Williams now faces charges for false imprisonment in the first degree, aggravated assault.
Bond was set at $15,000 and he is to have no contact with the alleged victim.
