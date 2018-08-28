Craighead Co. deputy honored for saving life

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Craighead County Sheriff's Deputies honored one of their own Monday night.
On January 24th of this year, a local law enforcement officer saved the life of a Region 8 woman.
Craighead County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence about a suicide threat.
When they arrived at the scene, the person threatening suicide was no longer there.
After a number of phone calls and some searching, they found the woman sitting on the Robinson overpass over Interstate 555 threatening to jump.
Deputies cut off the area around the woman and began talking to her.
"I asked the good lord to give me the words and the wisdom to stop her from doing that and he did," Sgt. Phillip Van Winkle said.
When the woman removed her jacket and sunglasses in a gesture that she was preparing to jump, Sgt. Van Winkle jumped into action.
"Please, I can Help you if you will let me," Sgt. Van Winkle said.
A 30-minute conversation ensued as Sgt. Van Winkle begged the woman to get off the ledge.
"I'm begging you, I know your kids, they don't want you to do this," Sgt. Van Winkle said.
He then saw his opportunity to get a hold of the woman and pulled her to safety.
"The wind caught her hair and it blowed it around into her face and when she put her hands over her eyes, that's when I saw it was either then or never and I grabbed her and pulled her onto the ground," Sgt. Van Winkle said.
Deputy Van Winkle was given the Life Saving Award Monday night during the Craighead County Quorum Court Meeting.
