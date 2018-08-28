Gas leak closes both lanes of Highway 18 near Lake City

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A gas leak has closed both lanes of Highway 18 east of the Lake City bridge, according to Arkansas State Police.
The gas line was hit in a semi-truck vs. vehicle accident.
According to AR-DOT the gas company has a crew en-route to shut off the gas, however, the highway will likely remain closed until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office advises motorists to avoid Highway 18.
Rolland said alternate routes for drivers headed east from Jonesboro to take Highway 135 north to Highway 412, then travel east to Highway AC in Missouri, where drivers should turn south. That highway eventually turns into Highway 139 in Arkansas.
Drive on Highway 139 until it intersects with Highway 18 in Monette.
People driving from Blytheville to Jonesboro should travel down I-55 and drive into Jonesboro on I-555.
