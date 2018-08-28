A Better Region 8: Using social media responsibly during an emergency

(KAIT) - Social media Saturday night was peppered with reports of gunfire at the Salt Bowl in Little Rock.
People shared posts on Facebook and Twitter that someone with a gun had opened fire at War Memorial Stadium, and that's when the real trouble began.
Between people yelling 'gun' in the stands and the social media posts, thousands of high school football fans suddenly ran for the cover.
Only one part of those stories was true: people did run for the exits.
One person suffered a leg injury when they tried to jump over a wall, while another person was trampled.
However, Little Rock police said no one ever fired a weapon. Instead, they say it was a stun gun that had been "dry fired."
Last week we told you to always be aware of your surroundings. To have an escape route planned because you never know what can happen.
And social media can be used as a tool in horrific events.
Police asked that anyone trapped in the middle of Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Florida should send them a message via social media so they can be rescued.
So use some common sense.
Just because someone tweets or posts "gunshots fired" or anything else for that matter does not mean it has happened.
Just because you read it on Facebook does not make it true. Haven't we learned that lesson already?
Social media is great for reconnecting friends and sharing headlines from reputable news sources.
However, and this is a big, however, it should never be your main source for information.
Make sure before you post something to the world wide web via social media that it is true and does not cause pandemonium that could lead to real harm.
