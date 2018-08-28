Amber Alert for missing White Co. baby canceled

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - The Kensett Police Department has inactivated an Amber Alert for a missing White County baby.
Arkansas State Police issued the alert early Tuesday morning for one-year-old Kara Griffin and her mother Sara after they disappeared from Kensett.
They believe her ex-boyfriend Gary Phillips may have taken them against their will.
The White County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media post that the mother and baby had been found safe.
Gary Phillips is 29 years old, 6 feet tall, has brown hair and blue eyes.
Arkansas State Police don't know what type of vehicle they may be traveling in.
If you have any information, call the Kensett Police Department at (501)742-5454.
