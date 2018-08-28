Woman convicted of animal cruelty facing new charge

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Paragould woman with a prior conviction of animal cruelty faces a new charge after a dog was found dead in her yard.
Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause on Aug. 22 to arrest Tanya Taylor, 36, for animal cruelty.
Police arrested Taylor on Monday and took her to the Greene County Detention Center where she's being held on a $2,500 bond.
The allegations stem from an incident reported earlier this year.
According to the incident report and court documents, on May 27 Paragould police responded to a complaint of a dead dog at Taylor's home in the 1100-block of Ward Lane.
Taylor is accused of leaving three dogs outside the home in a partially flooded yard for several days.
The officer found one of the dogs, according to the report, wrapped up in a yellow cable, choked to death.
The other two dogs were without food and shelter to protect them from the elements, the officer said. One of the animals also had open wounds on its ears.
The officer collected the animals and took them to animal control. He also contacted Taylor's parole officer.
The affidavit noted that Taylor was convicted on April 9, 2018, in Greene County Circuit Court of aggravated cruelty to animals for a prior incident in which a dog in her care was in such poor condition it had to be euthanized.
If found guilty of the current misdemeanor charge, she could be fined as much as $1,000 and spend up to one year in jail.
