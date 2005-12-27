Ryan Vaughan

I have a beautiful wife, 2 great boys and 2 awesome girls. I'm a big fan of football and basketball. When I'm not at work, you can often catch me at one of our kids' activities, out riding my bike, or fishing.

I was born and raised in Nashville, TN and went to college at Western Kentucky University, graduating with a B.S. in Geography/Meteorology. While at WKU, I also carried a minor in Broadcast News.

I started at KAIT in 2001. As you may recall, I left for 3 years to work at another Raycom Media station, WSFA, in Montgomery, AL. I returned to raise my family in Region 8 in 2005.

Outside of the television business, I have worked as a Weather Observer for the Federal Aviation Administration. I also worked for my Dad's plumbing company for a few years. I probably learned more about life at that job than anywhere else. Plus, working with Dad was an adventure!

I'm a full member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association . I also hold the NWA Seal of Approval and was the 2016 Broadcaster of the Year from the National Weather Association.

Tweet me @ryanvaughan or drop me an email anytime at ryan@kait8.com .