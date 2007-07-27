STUFF The Bus Saturday at area Walmarts

|
It's the annual 'Stuff the Bus' school supply drive for school children of Northeast Arkansas who are in need. All you have to do is purchase a few extra supplies (see below) at one of the following Walmart locations and bring them to the big yellow school bus in the parking areas out front, Saturday, August 5, from 9 am until 3 pm.
- Corning Walmart
- Jonesboro Walmart on Highland
- Jonesboro Walmart on Parker Rd
- Newport Walmart
- Paragould Walmart
- Pocahontas Walmart
- Trumann Walmart
- Walnut Ridge Walmart
- Wynne Walmart
Most common supplies needed include the following:
|Backpacks
|Assorted Construction Paper
|Expo Black Dry Erase Markers
|Kleenex
|Paper towels
|Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
|Baby wipes
|Band-aids
|Clorox wipes
|Washable Markers
|Quart/Gallon Ziplock Bags
|Post-it Notes
|Red Pencils
|Un-ruled Index Cards 4x6
|Mead Trapper Keeper
|2" 3-ring Notebooks
|Ream of white copy paper
|Hole Reinforcements
|1 ½" 3-ring Insertable View Binders
|Modeling Clay
|Watercolor Paint Set in tray with Paintbrush