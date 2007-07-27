STUFF The Bus Saturday at area Walmarts

Come help us STUFF the Bus Saturday, August 5th! It's the annual 'Stuff the Bus' school supply drive for school children of Northeast Arkansas who are in need. All you have to do is purchase a few extra supplies (see below) at one of the following Walmart locations and bring them to the big yellow school bus in the parking areas out front, Saturday, August 5, from 9 am until 3 pm. Corning Walmart

Jonesboro Walmart on Highland

Jonesboro Walmart on Parker Rd

Newport Walmart

Paragould Walmart

Pocahontas Walmart

Trumann Walmart

Walnut Ridge Walmart

Wynne Walmart



Most common supplies needed include the following: Backpacks Assorted Construction Paper Expo Black Dry Erase Markers Kleenex Paper towels Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Baby wipes Band-aids Clorox wipes Washable Markers Quart/Gallon Ziplock Bags Post-it Notes Red Pencils Un-ruled Index Cards 4x6 Mead Trapper Keeper 2" 3-ring Notebooks Ream of white copy paper Hole Reinforcements 1 ½" 3-ring Insertable View Binders Modeling Clay Watercolor Paint Set in tray with Paintbrush If you would like to volunteer, please contact Megan Scribner at (870) 935-3658



United Way of Northeast Arkansas

Crowley's Ridge Development Council For more information from Stuff The Bus partners, visit:

Jonesboro Radio Group

Information provided by the United Way of Northeast Arkansas