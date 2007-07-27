STUFF The Bus Saturday at area Walmarts - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Saturday • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

STUFF The Bus Saturday at area Walmarts

Come help us STUFF the Bus Saturday, August 5th!

 

It's the annual 'Stuff the Bus' school supply drive for school children of Northeast Arkansas who are in need. All you have to do is purchase a few extra supplies (see below) at one of the following Walmart locations and bring them to the big yellow school bus in the parking areas out front, Saturday, August 5, from 9 am until 3 pm.

  • Corning Walmart
  • Jonesboro Walmart on Highland
  • Jonesboro Walmart on Parker Rd
  • Newport Walmart
  • Paragould Walmart
  • Pocahontas Walmart
  • Trumann Walmart
  • Walnut Ridge Walmart
  • Wynne Walmart

    Most common supplies needed include the following:
Backpacks Assorted Construction Paper
Expo Black Dry Erase Markers Kleenex
Paper towels Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
Baby wipes Band-aids
Clorox wipes Washable Markers
Quart/Gallon Ziplock Bags Post-it Notes
Red Pencils Un-ruled Index Cards 4x6
Mead Trapper Keeper 2" 3-ring Notebooks
Ream of white copy paper Hole Reinforcements
1 ½" 3-ring Insertable View Binders Modeling Clay
Watercolor Paint Set in tray with Paintbrush

