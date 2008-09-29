Help Fill The Food Bank - Thursday 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Special Message for our Viewers: Please help spread the word by using the share buttons above to get this story to your friends and neighbors about this critical need food drive THURSDAY, November 16, from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the KROGER Marketplace on Caraway at Wilkins in Jonesboro. No contribution is too small, and every contribution makes a difference! To forward this story in an email, just click the email link above.

From 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. THURSDAY, KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group will be live at the KROGER Marketplace on Caraway at Wilkins in Jonesboro. During those 12 1/2 hours, we ask you to bring non-perishable food items to donate. You can also bring money to support the cause!

KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group, we care. Because just like the NEA Food Bank believes... no one should go hungry.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas really needs donations of canned goods—can vegetables, can fruits, can soups—during the Fill the Food Bank Food Drive. The Food Bank does not have a regular donor for canned goods and our food pantries and programs need them throughout the year, but especially during the holidays.

For every dollar received, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas can provide 5 meals. The Food Bank can stretch your dollar because they work in collaboration with other organizations such as Feeding America and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to secure donations of food in addition to local donations.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, Arkansas is tied with Mississippi for first place for the states with the highest rates of food insecurity in the nation. This means that many families don't know where they will get their next meal.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas works with 103 nonprofit organizations in 12 counties to get food to families in need.

The Food Bank serves over 5,100 people each week throughout 12 counties in Northeast Arkansas.

Yearly, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas distributes millions of pounds of food to NE Arkansans!

FILL THE FOOD BANK...Thursday, November 16, 6:00 am til 6:30 pm,

AT the KROGER Marketplace - Caraway Road at Wilkins - Jonesboro