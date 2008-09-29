Help Fill The Food Bank - Thursday 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Special Message for our Viewers: Please help spread the word by using the share buttons above to get this story to your friends and neighbors about this critical need food drive THURSDAY, November 16, from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the KROGER Marketplace on Caraway at Wilkins in Jonesboro. No contribution is too small, and every contribution makes a difference! To forward this story in an email, just click the email link above.
Thank you - The Region 8 News Team.
From 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. THURSDAY, KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group will be live at the KROGER Marketplace on Caraway at Wilkins in Jonesboro. During those 12 1/2 hours, we ask you to bring non-perishable food items to donate. You can also bring money to support the cause!
KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group, we care. Because just like the NEA Food Bank believes... no one should go hungry.
FILL THE FOOD BANK...Thursday, November 16, 6:00 am til 6:30 pm,
AT the KROGER Marketplace - Caraway Road at Wilkins - Jonesboro
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
