Ryan Vaughan

Ryan has a beautiful wife, 2 great boys and 2 awesome girls. He's a big fan of football and basketball. When not at work, you can often catch him at one of their kids' activities, out riding his bike, or fishing.
Ryan was born and raised in Nashville, TN and went to college at Western Kentucky University, graduating with a B.S. in Geography/Meteorology. While at WKU, he also carried a minor in Broadcast News.
Ryan started at KAIT in 2001. As you may recall, he left for 3 years to work at another Gray station, WSFA, in Montgomery, AL, before returning to raise my family in Region 8 in 2005.
Outside of the television business, Ryan have worked as a Weather Observer for the Federal Aviation Administration and worked for his dad at Vaughan Plumbing Company in Nashville, TN.
Ryan has volunteered as a CASA in Region 8, is a member of the Greene County Rescue Squad, and is very active in his church, Central Baptist- Paragould Campus.
Ryan is a member of the National Weather Association, holds the NWA Seal of Approval, and was the 2016 Broadcaster of the Year from the National Weather Association.
Tweet Ryan @ryanvaughan or send an email anytime at ryan@kait8.com .
