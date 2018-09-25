Ryan Vaughan

Ryan has a beautiful wife, 2 great boys and 2 awesome girls. He's a big fan of football and basketball. When not at work, you can often catch him at one of their kids' activities, out riding his bike, or fishing.

Ryan Vaughan - KAIT Chief Meteorologist

Ryan was born and raised in Nashville, TN and went to college at Western Kentucky University, graduating with a B.S. in Geography/Meteorology. While at WKU, he also carried a minor in Broadcast News.

Ryan started at KAIT in 2001. As you may recall, he left for 3 years to work at another Gray station, WSFA, in Montgomery, AL, before returning to raise my family in Region 8 in 2005.

Outside of the television business, Ryan have worked as a Weather Observer for the Federal Aviation Administration and worked for his dad at Vaughan Plumbing Company in Nashville, TN.

Ryan has volunteered as a CASA in Region 8, is a member of the Greene County Rescue Squad, and is very active in his church, Central Baptist- Paragould Campus.

Ryan is a member of the National Weather Association, holds the NWA Seal of Approval, and was the 2016 Broadcaster of the Year from the National Weather Association.

Tweet Ryan @ryanvaughan or send an email anytime at ryan@kait8.com .

