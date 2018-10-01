Destiny Quinn is a homegrown talent that works as the morning news anchor for Good Morning Region 8. This Jonesboro native is graduate of Jonesboro High School and Arkansas State University.
Destiny is passionate about storytelling, community issues and of course, the Red Wolves. She graduated from Arkansas State University with her Master’s degree in Media Management and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Multimedia Journalism.
Destiny anchored newscasts for ASU-TV and was a member of the Red Wolves Dancers for four years in college. She held the titles of Miss Arkansas State University, Miss Greater Jonesboro, Miss Northeast Arkansas and placed in the “Top 10” twice at the Miss Arkansas Scholarship pageant.
Destiny serves as a board member for the United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
In her free time, she enjoys taking care of her golden doodle, “Charlie,” and spending time with friends and family.
