Election Day in Arkansas: What you need to know

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls Nov. 6 to decide federal, state, county and city races throughout Northeast Arkansas with several major races on the ballot.
Officials suggest voters contact their county clerk’s office or visit the Secretary of State’s Voter View website to find out more about polling places for early voting and on Nov. 6.
The following is a look at the November general election and the races that will be on the ballot:
FEDERAL RACES
Arkansas voters will decide four U.S. House seats on Nov. 6.
In the 1st District, which covers most if not all of Region 8, incumbent Republican Rep. Rick Crawford is facing both Democratic challenger Chintan Desai and Libertarian Elvis Presley this fall.
1st District
Incumbent Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock is facing Democratic challenger State Rep. Clarke Tucker and Libertarian Joe Ryne Swafford in the 2nd District, which covers White County.
Also, incumbent Republican Reps. Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman are running for re-election in the 3rd and 4th Districts, respectively.
Womack is facing Democrat Josh Mahony and Libertarian Michael J. Kalagias, while Westerman is facing Democrat Hayden Catherine Shamel, Libertarian Tom Canada and write-in Susan Ann Martin.
STATE RACES
All seven statewide offices are also on the ballot this year.
GOVERNOR
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is seeking a second term in office and will face Democrat Jared Henderson and Libertarian Mark West on Nov. 6.
LT. GOVERNOR
Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is also seeking a second term in office and will face Democrat Anthony D. Bland Sr. and Libertarian Frank Gilbert.
SECRETARY OF STATE
The race is an open seat as three candidates are running for the job of being the state’s top election official.
Republican Land Commissioner John Thurston is running against Democrat Susan Inman and Libertarian Christopher Olson. The winner of the election will replace Republican Secretary of State Mark Martin, who is term-limited and cannot seek another term in office.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Incumbent Leslie Rutledge ran unopposed in the GOP primary in May and will face Democrat Mike Lee and Libertarian Kerry Hicks in November.
Both Lee and Hicks also filed unopposed in their party’s primaries.
AUDITOR
Incumbent Republican Andrea Lea will face Libertarian David E. Dinwiddie in the November general election.
LAND COMMISSIONER
The race is also an open seat as three candidates also filed to run this year. The candidates are Republican Tommy Land, Democrat Larry Williams and Libertarian T.J. Campbell.
The winner will replace Thurston, who is running for Secretary of State.
TREASURER
Incumbent Republican Dennis Milligan is facing Libertarian Ashley Ewald during the November general election.
ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT
Two candidates are also running for a seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Justice Courtney Goodson is being challenged by attorney David Sterling for the position 3 on the court. Goodson and Sterling were the top two vote getters in the May 22 primary.
PROPOSED BALLOT ISSUES
There are five proposed ballot issues that will be on the November ballot, according to wording from the Secretary of State’s office.
They include:
· Issue 1: Proposing an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to limit attorneys' contingency fees in civil actions to thirty-three and one-third percent (33 1/3%) of the net recovery; to limit awards of punitive damages and non-economic damages in civil actions; to require adjustments to the limitations on punitive and non-economic damage awards for inflation or deflation; and to provide that the General Assembly may, by a three-fifths vote of each house, amend or repeal a rule of pleading, practice, or procedure prescribed by the Supreme Court and adopt a rule of pleading, practice, or procedure. The Arkansas Supreme Court has ordered election officials not to count votes for or against the proposal.
· Issue 2: An amendment to the Arkansas Constitution concerning the presentation of valid photographic identification when voting; requiring that a voter present valid photographic identification when voting in person or when casting an absentee ballot; and providing that the State of Arkansas issue photographic identification at no charge to eligible voters lacking photographic identification.
· Issue 3: A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution concerning term limits for members of the Arkansas General Assembly; to provide that no person may be elected to more than three (3) two-year terms as a member of the House of Representatives, to more than two (2) four-year terms as a member of the Senate, or to any term that, if served, would cause the member to exceed a total of ten (10) years of service in the General Assembly; to repeal Section 2(c) of Amendment 73 that established a years-of-service limit on members of the General Assembly of sixteen (16) years; to provide that the ten-year service limit shall include all two (2) and four (4) year terms, along with full years of any partial term served as a result of a special election to fill a vacancy; to apply the limits to terms and service in the General Assembly on and after January 1, 1993; to provide that this amendment shall not cut short or invalidate a term to which a member of the General Assembly was elected prior to the effective date of this amendment; to provide that notwithstanding the General Assembly’s constitutional authority to propose amendments to the Constitution, the General Assembly shall not have the authority to propose an amendment to the Constitution regarding term limits for the House of Representatives or Senate, and to continue reserving that power to the people under Article 5, Section 1, as amended by Amendment 7; and to declare that if any provision of this amendment should be held invalid, the remainder shall stand. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Oct. 19 disqualified the term limits proposal, not counting ballots cast for or against the issue.
· Issue 4: An Amendment to Require Four Licenses to be Issued for Casino Gaming at Casinos, One Each in Crittenden (to Southland Racing Corporation), Garland (to Oaklawn Jockey Club, Inc.), Pope, and Jefferson Counties.
· Issue 5: An Act to amend the Arkansas Code concerning the State minimum wage; the Act would raise the current State minimum wage from eight dollars and fifty cents ($8.50) per hour to nine dollars and twenty-five cents ($9.25) per hour on January 1, 2019, to ten dollars ($10.00) per hour on January 1, 2020, and to eleven dollars ($11.00) per hour on January 1, 2021.
STATE HOUSE
There are seven area state House races on the ballot this year.
They include:
· District 46 (Part of White): Rep. Les Eaves, R; Drew Tanner, L
· District 47 (Woodruff and parts of Independence, Jackson and White counties): Craig Christiansen, R; Rep. Michael John Gray, D
· District 49 (Parts of Cross, Monroe and St. Francis counties): Rep. Steve Hollowell, R; Howard Smith II, D
· District 54 (Parts of Mississippi and Poinsett counties): Rep. Johnny Rye, R; Austin W. Jones, D
· District 55 (Parts of Crittenden and Mississippi counties): Gary Tobar, R; Rep. Monte Hodges, D
· District 56 (Clay and parts of Greene, Lawrence and Randolph counties): Rep. Joe Jett, R; Ryan Carter, D
· District 61 (Fulton and parts of Baxter, Randolph and Sharp counties): Marsh Davis, R; Rep. Scott Baltz, D
STATE SENATE
There are two area state Senate races on the ballot this year.
They include:
· District 17 (Part of Baxter, Boone and Marion counties): Sen. Scott Flippo, R; Kevin Vornheder, L
· District 19 (Independence, Izard, Sharp and parts of Fulton and Randolph counties): Rep. James Sturch, R; Susi Epperson, D. The incumbent, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R, was defeated by Sturch in the May primary.
COUNTY AND CITY RACES
Based on lists provided by area county clerks, the following are a list of county and city races on the ballot on Nov. 6:
BAXTER COUNTY
JP 8: Edna Marie Fusco-R; Shane Tilley-D
Cotter Mayor: Mac Caradine, Roland Morris
Cotter City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Carolyn Gill, Nathan Buck
Cotter City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Thurman Williams; Charles "Chuck" Sugg
Cotter City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: John Bell, Schuyler Brower
Cotter City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Richard Gipson; Wayne Alexander
Mountain Home Mayor: Hillrey Adams, Dave Almond, Nancy Osmon
Mountain Home City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Bob "DJ Peace" Van Harzen, Carl Graves
Mountain Home City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Jennifer Baker, Calvin "Clint" Czeschin Jr.
CLAY COUNTY
Assessor: Erika Snow-R; Tracy Gurley-D
Corning Mayor: Rob Young, Gregory D. Ahrent, Mickey Hollins, Bob Fry
Corning City Clerk: Leah Kilbreath, J'Anna Couch, Kelly J. Mahan
Corning City Council, North Ward, Pos. 1: Terry Masterson, George E. "Bobby" Lowe
Corning City Council, North Ward, Pos. 2: Ray Vannoy, Logan Carpenter
Corning City Council, South Ward, Pos. 2: Mark D. Woods, Trent McKinney
Peach Orchard Mayor: Linda Gilland, Bobbie Kunold, Dianne Neill
Peach Orchard City Council, Pos. 2: Debbie Malding, William "Bill" Rieger
Piggott Mayor: Jim Poole, Travis Williams
Piggott City Clerk: Ramona Magee, Julie McMillon
Piggott City Council, North Ward, Pos. 2: Mike Cook, Kevin Jones
Piggott City Council, South Ward, Pos. 2: Jamey Parks, Brent Sanders, Jimmy L. Chilcutt
St. Francis Mayor: Teressa Johnson, Charles Conley
Rector Ordinance to propose to the voters staggered four year terms for council members: For or Against
CLEBURNE COUNTY
County Judge: Jerry Holmes-R; Tom Mix-I
JP 4: Sean P. Blackburn-R; Sam Foust-I
JP 9: Phil Grace-R; Stephen Choate-D
Greers Ferry Mayor: John L. Carlton, Tracy Davis
Heber Springs City Clerk: Nancy Hurley, Ann Sentel
Quitman Mayor: Cyndi Kerr, Stan Reynolds
Quitman City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Samuel Pike, Tonia Mauldin Shue
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY
JP 2: Jason Price-R, Fred Bowers-D, Danny Oswald-I
JP 3: George Johnson-D, Linda Denny-I
JP 4: Billie Sue Hoggard-R; Vince Pearcy-I
JP 5: Don Mullenix-R; Barbara Weinstock-I
JP 6: Darrel Cook-R; Rodney Dunlap-I
JP 10: Steve Cline-R; Garrett Barnes-I
JP 13: Kevin Williams-R; Ray Kidd-I
Bay Mayor: Darrell Kirby, Roger Rose
Bay City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Jerry Hunt, Curtis Hogan
Bay City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Donald R. Gray, Laura Robertson
Bono Mayor: Danny Shaw, L.M. Duncan
Brookland City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Wilson Shipman, Benjamin D. Miles
Brookland City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Floss J. Gandy, William Thompson, Lacey Elder
Caraway Mayor: Barry Riley, Bo James, Billy E. Wells
Caraway City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Donald Zell, Marvin Browning
Jonesboro City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Dr. Charles Coleman, Tom Elwood
Jonesboro City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: John W. Street, Amanda Dunavant
Jonesboro City Council, Ward 5, Pos. 1: Larry J. "LJ" Bryant, Robert Speer
Jonesboro City Council, Ward 6, Pos. 1: Bobby Long, Tommy Baker
Lake City Clerk/Treasurer: Lisa Maynard Sitz, Gail Carner
Lake City City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Jeff Wisham, Michael R. Carner, Michael George
Brookland Annexation: Yes or No
CRITTENDEN COUNTY
Sheriff: Rob French-R, Mike Allen-D
Treasurer: Devin Griggs-R, Matt Thompson-D
Coroner: Dennis Smith-R, William L. Wolfe-D
JP 12: John Rech Jr.-R, Cynthia Lucas-D
Crawfordsville Mayor: Joe Marotti, Sterling Briggs
Earle Mayor: Ramonda Henderson, Sherman Smith
Earle City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Kenneth Cross, Sandra Holloway
Earle City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Jimmie C. Barham, Betty L. Williams
Earle City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Tyneshia Bohanon, Grinda Luckett
Earle City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Robert L. Udell Sr., Demetrius Johnson
Edmondson Mayor: Hayward Shaw Jr., Edward Coleman, Ira Ewing, Art Gillard
Edmondson City Council, Pos. 4: Aubrey Embery, Sidney T. Prackett
Edmondson City Council, Pos. 5: Coletha Jones Vasser, James Mitchell
Gilmore Mayor: Christene Brownlee, Bruce Delaney
Gilmore City Council, Pos. 2: Kyle Kline, Terry Lee Person
Gilmore City Council, Pos. 4: Dontavious White, Dotson Markham, MD
Horseshoe Lake Mayor: Garry G. Hahne, Shawn Siders
Horseshoe Lake Recorder/Treasurer: Carol Adams, Jordyn Benefield
Horseshoe Lake City Council, Pos. 1: Trina Scarbrough; Lynn B. Kee
Horseshoe Lake City Council, Pos. 2: Michael Carter, Harris M. Lentz III, Nora Seaton
Jericho City Council, Pos. 4: Elaine Dupree, Brenda Payne
Marion Mayor: Frank Fogleman, Michael "Kelly" O'Neal
Marion City Council Jasper I-2: David Bigger, Bradly "Brad" Moore
Sunset Mayor: Lensey Hayes, Reginald Lynn Brown, Joyce Ann Butler
West Memphis Mayor: Hiriam Wayne Croom, Eric Johnson, Frederick Leonard, Marco McLendon, Desha Lorenzo Parker III, Ramona Taylor
West Memphis City Clerk: Joyce Gray, Phillip Para
West Memphis City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Bradford K. Roe, James Holt
West Memphis City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Jack L. Poff, Charles E. Wheeless
West Memphis City Council, Ward 5, Pos. 1: Donald Boyd, Alfred Felton. Helen J. Harris
CROSS COUNTY
County Judge: Jason Andrews-R, Donnie Sanders-D
Sheriff: David West-R, J.R. Smith-D
Treasurer: Mary Beth Munn Eakin-R, Karen M. McCorkle-D
JP 2: Kent Goff-R, Ricky Lace-D
JP 9: Bobby Johnson-R, James C. Davis-D, Scott May-I
Cherry Valley Mayor: Walter D. Mills, Adam Love
Hickory Ridge Mayor: Billy Joe Proctor, Carl David Jones Sr.
Parkin Mayor: Diane Patterson, Carolyn R. Slaughter
Parkin City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: David Hickman, Janice Rena McCoy, Sandra K. Hopkins, Nellie Walker Lopp
Parkin City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Mary Willis, Delores Atkins
Parkin City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Tammy White, Prongue Shea Griffin, James L. Brown
Wynne Mayor: Kenneth Lofton, Lindell Staggs, Jennifer Hobbs, Rolland A. Geror
Wynne City Attorney: Kathleen Talbott, Vincent E. Guest
Wynne City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Hugh Whitby, Lester D. Miller Sr., Shelby Clark
Wynne City Council, Ward, 3, Pos. 1: Robert "Buck" Morris, Kevin Watts
Wynne City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Freddie Smith, Jeremy Mitchell
Wynne City Council, Ward 5, Pos. 1: Mike Hamrick, Tyler Waymire, Joey Mohr
FULTON COUNTY
County Judge: Jim Kendrick-R, Darrell Zimmer-D
JP 3: Gene McBride-R, Burton Yarnell-D
JP 5: Randy L. Wilson-R, Johnny Moody-D
JP 7: Ray Matthew-R, Tesa Bishop Nelson-D
JP 9: Charles R. Kendrick-R, Jimmy Marler-D
GREENE COUNTY
County Judge: Rusty A. McMillon-R, Jerry P. Shipman-D
Sheriff: David Carter-R, Steve Franks-D
JP 5: Craig Brasher-R, Dusty Kennemore-D
JP 6: Phillip Keeling-R, Don Lambert-D
JP 8: Shawntae Thompson-R; Johnice Brown-D
Marmaduke City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Chris Baugh, Misty L. Wess
Oak Grove Heights Mayor: Rudy Garner, Ed Smith
Oak Grove Heights City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Tony Staires, Tammy Riggins
Paragould City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Susan Kueter Williams, Chris Dickinson
Paragould City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 2: Charles F. Long, Tim Roswell
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY
County Clerk: Tracey Nast Mitchell-R, Sakarin Koonopakarn-D
Circuit Clerk: Greg Wallis-R, Deborah Finley-D
Assessor: Diane Tucker-R, Dorianne Dias-D
JP 6: Tammy Pearce-R, Anthony Pitts-D
JP 7: Anna King-R, Bill Hicks-D
JP 9: Johnathan Abbott-R, Randy Alan Seale-D
JP 11: Dennis Stephens-R, Sarah Jones-D
Batesville Ordinance to change the terms of city of Batesville council members from two year to four year terms: For or Against
Batesville - 0.4 mill increase on taxable real and personal property to be used for Fireman’s Retirement Salary and Pension Funds: For or Against
Cave City City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Tammy Smith, Kenneth Wilson
Cushman City Council, Pos. 2: Alicia Wood, Brittany Hurley
Cushman City Council, Pos. 5: Don Riley, Caroline Goodwin
Sulphur Rock City Council, Pos. 2: Donna Crabtree. Judson Echols
Sulphur Rock City Council, Pos. 3: Billy R. Burns, Sandra Davis
Sulphur Rock City Council, Pos. 5: Russell Moyer, Greg Graham
IZARD COUNTY
County Judge: Eric Smith-R, Warren Anthony Skelton-D
Sheriff: Earnie Blackley-R, Rick Kimble-D
Collector: Paul D. Womack-R, Marilyn Downing-D
JP 2: Walter R. Hagan-R, Thomas W. Rushing-D
JP 3: John Walker-R, Jared Johnson-D, Randy "Hank" Sherill-I
JP 4: Michelle Graetz-R, Willie Moser-D
JP 7: Christopher Blake Johnson-R, Brian Biard-D
Calico Rock Mayor: Ronald Guthrie, Greg Hamby
Calico Rock City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Steven Lively, Cynthia Lee Wildhagen
Calico Rock City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Howard Jeffery, Leon Cheatham
Horseshoe Bend Mayor: Craig M. Huckaby, Marty McKnight
Horseshoe Bend City Council Ward 3, Pos. 1: OG Minze, George Williamson
Melbourne City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 2: Mike Cone, Sonia Blankenship
Oxford Mayor: Billy Ray Harris, Douglas Yancey
Pineville Mayor: Sharon K. Sanders, Joe Stephen
Pineville City Council, Pos. 1: Janet Davis, Jeff Sanders, Cathy Copeland
JACKSON COUNTY
Sheriff: Ricky Morales-R, David Lucas-D
Circuit Clerk: Barbara Metzger Hackney-R, Karen Fortune Cathey-D
Assessor: Lezlie Johnson-R, Diann Ballard-D
JP 6: Wayne Long-R, Robert "Bob" Harris-D
JP 7: Robert Pankey-R, Jerry W. Mann-D
Beedeville Mayor: Wyant Beede , Dwight David Burnette
Beedeville City Council, Pos. 1: Jeannettie Driver , William Floyd Kullman
Beedeville City Council, Pos. 2: Danny Reynolds, Shayna Schorg
Beedeville City Council, Pos. 3: Linda Reynolds, Jimmy R. Little
Beedeville City Council, Pos. 4: Carolyn S. Beede, Jenia Schorg
Diaz Mayor: Jimmy Simpson, Michael Due
Diaz City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Vickie J. Due, Rickey J. Clark, Glynis Dunham
Jacksonport City Council, Pos. 3: Joyce Guffey, Myra E. Barber
Newport Mayor: Scott Whitmire-R, Latasha Robinson-I, David Stewart-I, Kathye Ross-I, Wayne Beard-I
Swifton City Council, Pos. 1: Steven Owens-D, Chuck McDonald-I
Swifton City Council, Pos. 5: Maston B. Kinder-D, Robby McGuire-I
Tuckerman Mayor: David Dixon-R, Rick Womack-I
Tuckerman City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Benny Malone-R, Keith Riley-D
Tuckerman City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Bearl D. Bennett-D, Kaye Bagsby Person-I
Tuckerman City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Jessica Faith Johnson-R, Mitzi Milligan-D
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Sheriff: Jimmy Danley-R, Jeff Yates-D
Treasurer: Samantha Jones-R, Connie Mullen-D, Rob Combs-I
Coroner: Robert Chris Warden-D, Tim McComas-I
JP 5: Ernest (Junior) Briner-D, Frank Owens-I
Black Rock Mayor: Bonnie Ragsdale, Gayle Brock, Vesta K. Smith
Black Rock City Council Ward 1, Pos. 1: Christy Robertson, Trisha Meeks, Greg Hall
Hoxie Mayor: John W. Stowers, Dennis Coggins, Marty Harris, Lanny Tinker, Redda Russell
Hoxie City Clerk: Peggy Miles, Jen Doyle
Hoxie City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Darrell Pickney, Wayne Callahan, Steve Adamson
Hoxie City Council, Ward, 2, Pos. 1: Larry Couch, Kenny Franks
Hoxie City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Becky Linebaugh, Richard Millsap, Cliff Farmer
Ravenden Mayor: James Larry Gibbens, Dannie Smith
Ravenden City Council, Pos. 1: Timothy McComas, Betty J. Clements
Ravenden City Council, Pos. 3: Larry "Butch" Dail, Clarence Henson
Ravenden City Council, Pos. 4: John G. Starnes, Patrick Hovis
Ravenden City Council, Pos. 5: Steven Blansett, Donna Bartlett
Walnut Ridge Mayor: Charles Snapp, JR Rogers
Walnut Ridge City Attorney: Nancy L. Hall, Ethan Weeks
Walnut Ridge City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: David Martin, Wendell Jones
Walnut Ridge City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Ty Callahan, Jeff Taylor
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY
County Judge: John Alan Nelson-R, Darrell “Frog” Gist-I
County Clerk: Tyler Dunegan-R, Janice Currie-D
Sheriff: Bobby Ephlin-R, Dale Cook-D
Collector: Susan Goff McCormick-R, Jacqueline K. Welspom-I
Assessor: Harley Bradley-R. Gwendolyn Orr-I
JP 8: Ricky Ash-R, Emma Jackson-D
JP 10: Betty V. Hepler-R, Sandra Kennedy-Mitchell-D
Bassett Mayor: David Nolen Elrod, Steve Welch
Blytheville Mayor: James W. Sanders, Tom Henry, Harold L. Sudbury
Blytheville City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Stan Parks, Don Driskell, Vera James
Blytheville City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: L.C. Hartsfield III, Matt Perrin
Gosnell Mayor: John Pate, Teresa Walker, Darryl Grissom
Gosnell City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Eric Blount, James Christopher, C. Steve Ledbetter
Keiser Mayor: George A. Herriman, Eddie L. Gardner
Keiser City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Laura L. Smith, Rethia Hopkins
Keiser City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Jerry Sellars, Lynn Skaggs
Leachville City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Michael Webster, Steven W. Lancaster
Luxora Mayor: Jasper Jackson, Lee Charles Brown Jr., Joey Ramiriz
Luxora City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Billie Fernandez, Regina Winford, Carl W. Miner
Luxora City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Annie Wms Clark, Finda Robertson
Luxora City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Willie Willis, Loretta McCadney
Luxora City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Tracy A. Range, Darrell Talley
Manila Mayor: Wayne Wagner, Jackie W. Hill
Manila City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Wendell Poteet, Tony Hawkins, Donald Nunnally
Osceola Mayor: Dickie Kennemore, Sally Wilson. William "Steve" Stallings
Osceola City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Stanley L. Williams Sr., Donnie Pugh
Osceola City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Gregory Baker, Dot Pollock
Osceola City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Gary Cooper, Adrian Jones, Pastor Archie L. Thomas
Wilson Mayor: Perry Tippy, Becton Bell
Wilson City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Dewayne Lucius, Johnny Worsham
Wilson City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Tony King, Jimmy W. Walker
Wilson Property Vote: Yes or No
POINSETT COUNTY
JP 6: Larry Fowler-R, Gene Terry-D
JP 7: Lamon Moye-R, Donnie Taylor-I
JP 8: Jeff Jones-D, Louis Jones Sr.-I
Jail Sales Tax: Yes or No
Harrisburg Mayor: Wayne King, Justin Kimble, Randy Mills
Harrisburg City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Bernard "Skeeter" Blancato, Tyler McIntosh
Harrisburg City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Vickie Lowery, Matt Brazile
Lepanto Mayor: Dale Dunlap, Earnie Hill
Lepanto City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Franklin Lee Hendrix, Judy Blocker
Marked Tree Mayor: Jim Huff, McDaniel Danny Johnson
Marked Tree City Attorney: Jobi Teague, Mike Dabney, Rhonda Gail Davis
Marked Tree City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Cleo Johnson, Louis Bailey
Marked Tree City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Brad Daniels, Sheri Whitlow
Marked Tree City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Julie Carter, Steve Craig
Marked Tree City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 2: Lisa R. McCrary, Sierra Harsson Tacker
Trumann Mayor: Barbara Lewallen, Sheila Walters, Gary Hill, Keith Blasingame, Debbie Cook
Trumann City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Hollie Stevens, Rick Atkins
Trumann City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Carin McClung, Matthew Miller
Trumann City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Hazel Riley, Kevin Lee Baxter
Trumann City Council, Ward 5, Pos. 1: James L. Baker, Anthony Dale Parker
Tyronza City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Chris Thomas, Linda Sue Hall
Weiner Mayor: Tyler Sitzer, Michael R. Frasier, Joe Trotter, Franklin Kimble
Weiner City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Brian Hicks, Kitty N. Hatcher
Lepanto Annex: Yes or No
RANDOLPH COUNTY
County Judge: David Jansen-D, Keith R. Ward-I
Sheriff: David Edington-I, Chris Winebaugh-D, Dane C. Dillion-I, Kevin Bell-I
JP 1: Brock Burgess-R, Sherley Johnson-D
JP 4: Michael L. Brown-R, Dewrell Thompson-D
Wet/Dry: Wet or Dry
Maynard City Council, Pos. 1: Blake Davis, Cindy Hart-Layton
Pocahontas Mayor: Kary Story, Jerald Manning, Keith Sutton
Pocahontas City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: John Allen French, Rob Olvey
Pocahontas City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Mark Brown, Nathan Camp
Ravenden Springs Mayor: Johnny Cochran, Suzanne Matthews
Ravenden Springs City Council, Pos. 1: Paul Garrett, Keith Matthews, Judy Spears
Ravenden Springs City Council, Pos. 3: Sheila A. Donovan, Lesa Poola
Ravenden Springs City Council, Pos. 4: Larry Hackworth, Oscar Smith
Ravenden Springs City Council, Pos. 5: Regina Briggs, Rebecca Marie Garrett
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY
Sheriff/Collector: Gregory Todd Gray-R, Robert May-D
JP 4: David Coleman-R, Luther Lieblong-D
Forrest City Mayor: Tim Astin, Larry Bryant, Christopher Oswalt, Henry Peacock, Cedric Williams
Forrest City City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Jim Bailey, Ronald Williams
Forrest City City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Ardelia Echols, Jason Evansington
Forrest City City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Justin Reeves, Frank Shaw
Forrest City City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Dana Poteat, Ronald Sayles
Hughes Mayor: Lincoln Barnett, Grady Collum
Hughes City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Dennis Babb Sr., Rudolph Robinson
Hughes City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Irene Combs, Tracy McDonald, James Reece
Hughes City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Thomas Beene, Jesse White
Hughes City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Earnestine Jackson, Dovie Wolf
Hughes City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Mary Ann Davis, Sheryl Owens
Madison Mayor: Yvonne L. Davis, Bobby Hardrick Sr., Barbara Madison Malone, Roy L. Winfrey
SHARP COUNTY
Coroner: Renee Clay-Circle-R, Seth H. Wortham-D
JP 1: Phillip Sullivan-R, Roger C. Stark-D
JP 5: Tony Vaughn-R. Ruth Rogers-D
JP 6: Everett McGuire-R, David R. Cook-D, Jackie Pickett-I
Jail Vote Yes or No
Cave City City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Tammy Smith, Kenneth Wilson
Cherokee Village Mayor: Darryl Matson, Russ Stokes
Cherokee Village City Clerk: Deb Weichinger, Billie J. Suiter
Cherokee Village City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Paul R. Huensch, Stephen D. Thompson
Hardy Mayor: Timothy Francis Seager, Ernie Rose, Nina A. Thornton, Jason Jackson
Hardy City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Bob Gilliland, Vickie J. Rice
Hardy City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Laura J. Smith, Penny Mendes Allen
Hardy City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Bruce Thurow, Nimmi Desai
Hardy City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: David Bathrick, Matthew Coggins
Hardy City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Tracie Moore, Mark Gordon
Hardy City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Raymond Hicks, Sue Taylor
Highland Mayor: Russell Truitt, Timothy G. Eash
Highland City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Johnny Ivey, Steven Rose
Sidney Mayor: Nathan Bloch, Pete Moser
STONE COUNTY
Sheriff: Johnny Rose-R, Lance Bonds-D
Coroner: Joseph A. Blake-R, Allen Phroper-D
JP 5: Ronald Clark-R, Brian McClung-I
JP 7: William "Bill" Giberson-R, Tim Turner-D
Mountain View City Clerk: Peggy Lancaster, Mardenna Talburt
Mountain View City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: I.K. Williams, Casey McClanahan
WHITE COUNTY
Sheriff: Phillip Miller-R, Michael J. Bullock-I
JP 7: David H. Freppon-R; Kenneth R. Horton-I
Bald Knob Mayor: Barth Grayson-R, Robert "Bob" Carpenter-I
Bradford City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Donald Swiney, Tom Bratcher
Higginson Mayor: Randall Homsley, Nathan James, Marvin E. Mathis
Judsonia Mayor: Jimmy Dale King-R, Stan Robinson-I
Kensett Mayor: Don Hamrick, Don Fuller, Allen Edge, Kenneth Wayne Cooperwood
Kensett City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Andrew Stipes, Charles F. Vaughn
McRae Mayor: Trevor Goodwin, Joel Pruitt
McRae City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Terry Hogan, Tabatha Castera
McRae City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Lori Marrs, Pam Sullivan Huddleston
McRae City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Bobby Crisco, Scott Jones
Searcy Mayor: Kyle Reeves-R, Kyle Osborne-I, J.R. Thomas-I, Mark Lane-I
Searcy City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Logan Cothern, Kenneth Olree
Searcy City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Chris Howell, Marty Payne, Danny J. Bennett
Searcy City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Brandon Williams, Dale English
Pangburn Mayor: Michael Marsh, David Wilson
Pangburn City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Bill William Nusbaum, Patience Cary
Pangburn City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Bill Haile, Patricia Blake, Ben Langley
Pangburn City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Dean H. Burleson, Ted Curtsinger, Shannon Myers
Pangburn City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Tim Temple, Danny Grayum
Rose Bud Mayor: Shawn K. Gorham, Nick Cartwright
Beebe Annexation Vote: Yes or No
WOODRUFF COUNTY
Augusta Mayor: Bobby Earl Brannon, Jimmy L. Rhodes Jr., Jeff Collins, Billy Wayne Hollis, Edward Anthony Pitts
Augusta City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Amanda Hanna, Brandon Taylor
Augusta City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: June Simmons, Jimmy Flowers, Jon David Ford, Lisa Gillespie
Cotton Plant Mayor: Willard C. Ryland, Clara Harston Brown, Jessie Brown
McCrory City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Ellar Vann, Amanda Austin
McCrory City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Mary Broughton Whitlock, John Paul Myrick
The runoff election for city and county races will be on Dec. 4.
SPECIAL ELECTIONS
Voters in several area cities and counties will also decide the fates of proposals on Nov. 6.
In Randolph County, voters there will decide on a wet/dry vote after the group, Let Randolph County Vote, turned in 4,490 signatures back in August.
The number was more than enough to place the measure on the ballot.
To the west in Sharp County, there are two sales tax proposals to help build a county jail if approved by voters.
According to a post on the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service website on the issue, voters will decide the fate of a quarter-cent countywide sales tax and a half-cent countywide sales tax and issuing $10,995,000 in bonds for the project.
The quarter-cent sales tax would “pay for the costs associated with acquiring, constructing, improving, expanding, equipping, furnishing, operating and maintaining new or existing jail and law enforcement facilities, and for repaying bonds approved by the voters and issued by the county to finance jail and law enforcement facilities,” the Cooperative Extension Service reported.
The half-cent sales tax would “pay for acquiring, constructing, equipping, and furnishing new jail and law enforcement facilities and associated utility, road and parking lot improvements.”
The bond debt on the project would be paid off in 12 to 13 years from revenue collected on the half-cent sales tax, which would expire once the debt is paid, UA Cooperative Extension Service officials said.
The quarter-cent sales tax, which would be permanent, would be used for the maintenance and operation of the new jail and sheriff’s office building; constructing and furnishing the building and repaying any bonds approved by voters, the report said.
If both are approved by voters, the county’s sales tax would go from 1% to 1.75%.
In Poinsett County, voters there will also decide the fate of a one-cent sales tax with funding going toward the sheriff’s office and detention center.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder hosted a series of town hall meetings on the issue and has said the sales tax is crucial for the upkeep and maintenance of the facility in Harrisburg, as well as providing updated equipment for deputies.
Mayor Dale Dunlap said earlier this year that the annexation would impact 25 to 30 homes that are currently in Poinsett County on the edge of town.
Voters in the Brookland area will also decide an annexation request next month.
The Brookland City Council voted in July to place the proposal on the November ballot. Mayor Kenneth Jones said the request will help the city during the 2020 Census, while people who live in the area have said they are opposed to the issue due to higher taxes and utility bills.
